BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 472.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,297 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares in the company, valued at $359,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.78 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.20 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

