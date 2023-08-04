BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,061 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

