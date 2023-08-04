BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.38 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

