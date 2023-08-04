Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Boot Barn traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 210457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

