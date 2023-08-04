Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares in the company, valued at $68,328,477.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $124.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

