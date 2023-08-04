Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 72.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,500.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $49,994.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 16,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $1,146,623.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of BYD opened at $67.08 on Friday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $916.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.59 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.55% and a net margin of 19.61%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boyd Gaming from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.