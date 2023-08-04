BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSIG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSIG. StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $26.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.20 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 179.03% and a net margin of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

