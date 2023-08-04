British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6 Shares

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($33.06) per share, with a total value of £154.50 ($198.36).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,631 ($33.78) per share, with a total value of £157.86 ($202.67).

On Thursday, June 8th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($33.68) per share, for a total transaction of £157.38 ($202.05).

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($33.05) per share, for a total transaction of £257,400 ($330,466.04).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 2,577 ($33.09) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,597.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,836.69. The firm has a market cap of £57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 882.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,511 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,536.50 ($45.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

