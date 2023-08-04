Brokerages Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target at C$205.00

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$205.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$203.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$177.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$139.24 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The stock has a market cap of C$9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$176.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.40.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

