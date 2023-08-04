Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $12.25

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday.

In other Hayward news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $167,332.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 15,712 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $167,332.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 52,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $696,824.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,147.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,749,429 shares of company stock valued at $185,202,241 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Hayward by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hayward by 964.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Hayward has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 10.21%. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

