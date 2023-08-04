Brokerages Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target at $4.20

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 31.33% and a negative return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $113,160.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 37,595 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $113,160.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,986.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 13,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $41,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,985 shares of company stock worth $876,757 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after buying an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ThredUp by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 563,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

