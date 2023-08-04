Brokers Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.46). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01.

NASDAQ ENLV opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.

