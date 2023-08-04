Brokers Offer Predictions for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$305.89 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 8.91%.

IMG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Price Performance

IMG stock opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of C$1.27 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAMGOLD

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen bought 10,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.