Brokers Offer Predictions for Watsco, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Watsco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.44.

Watsco stock opened at $362.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.69. Watsco has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after buying an additional 32,734 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,403,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

