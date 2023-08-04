Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $156.85 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 478583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.

The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.