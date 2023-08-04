Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $156.85 and last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 478583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.
The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.