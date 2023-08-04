C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin Sells 12,000 Shares

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AI opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.42. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $72.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.