Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Caleres worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.22 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,137.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 2,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $49,984.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,137.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,336 shares of company stock worth $393,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

