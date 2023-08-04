Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $71.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $35.91 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $562.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Callon Petroleum

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 562,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

