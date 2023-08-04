Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,052,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

