Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $93.77 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.42.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

