Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) SVP Brian J. Malloy Sells 10,372 Shares

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) SVP Brian J. Malloy sold 10,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $619,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,079.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

CRS stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.30. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

