Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $18.67. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 104,032 shares trading hands.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.
Castle Biosciences Stock Up 11.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
