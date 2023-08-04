Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.79, but opened at $18.67. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 104,032 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTL. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $36,066.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,888.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,421. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $500.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

