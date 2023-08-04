Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,902,000 after buying an additional 8,317,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.04 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

