CCL Industries Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion.

CCL Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Further Reading

