CCL Industries Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CCL Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. Cormark also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.62 billion.
CCL Industries Announces Dividend
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.