Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $40.13. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 28,787 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CENTA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,965,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,855,000 after buying an additional 727,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after buying an additional 214,648 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,813 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 835,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,900,000 after buying an additional 143,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 13.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.