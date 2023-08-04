Central Puerto (CEPU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $9.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, analysts expect Central Puerto to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Central Puerto Stock Performance

CEPU opened at $6.21 on Friday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $940.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Central Puerto in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. The company operates through three segments: The production of electrical energy from conventional sources; The production of electrical energy from renewable sources; and The transportation and distribution of natural gas. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned and operated six thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

