CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.08 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.51. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.07 and a one year high of C$3.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$4.40 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.47.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 13,445 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.45, for a total transaction of C$32,930.84. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

