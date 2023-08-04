CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 804,001 shares of company stock worth $25,426,352. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $128.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

