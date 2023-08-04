Cinemark Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Cinemark
Cinemark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cinemark by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cinemark
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinemark
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.