Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Gap Up to $31.89

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.89, but opened at $35.00. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 50,337 shares changing hands.

CLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $612.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Rebecca Anne Barckley sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $82,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

