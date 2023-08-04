Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.55

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 26978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

