Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $152.47, but opened at $161.95. Clorox shares last traded at $166.05, with a volume of 798,734 shares traded.

The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 813.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

