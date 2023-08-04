Clorox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 8,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 243% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,545 call options.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $166.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.38. Clorox has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 286.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 813.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 429.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

