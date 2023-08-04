CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.51

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 119571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $839.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 137,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $2,100,605.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 16.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at about $832,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 37.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 40,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 37.7% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 144,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

