Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 97 ($1.25) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Coats Group from GBX 105 ($1.35) to GBX 90 ($1.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Analysis on COA
Coats Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coats Group
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.