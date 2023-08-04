Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Gap Up to $63.13

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.13, but opened at $65.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 422,563 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on CCEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 270.2% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

