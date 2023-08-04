Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 259 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.7% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $170.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $443.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

