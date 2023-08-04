Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.56. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 639,918 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 497,696 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 351,734 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 18.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $672.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.