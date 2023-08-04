Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Gap Up to $35.13

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.13, but opened at $36.67. Community Healthcare Trust shares last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 3,799 shares.

CHCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $948.38 million, a P/E ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 562.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

