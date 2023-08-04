Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Leanne Wood Purchases 1,477 Shares of Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($25.93) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($38,304.53).
Compass Group Price Performance
Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,017 ($25.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,047.34. The stock has a market cap of £34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,068.49%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
