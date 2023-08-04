Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Leanne Wood Purchases 1,477 Shares of Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood purchased 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($25.93) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($38,304.53).

Compass Group Price Performance

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 2,017 ($25.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,136.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,047.34. The stock has a market cap of £34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,763.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Compass Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,068.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,385 ($30.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.21).

View Our Latest Analysis on Compass Group

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.