Contrasting Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) and Its Rivals

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Heart Test Laboratories to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heart Test Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Test Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors 343 1112 2327 89 2.56

Heart Test Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $4.77, indicating a potential upside of 435.58%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 107.04%. Given Heart Test Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Heart Test Laboratories is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Test Laboratories N/A -644.85% -148.59% Heart Test Laboratories Competitors -208.02% -132.24% -24.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.2% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Heart Test Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heart Test Laboratories and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Test Laboratories N/A -$6.35 million -1.09 Heart Test Laboratories Competitors $1.24 billion $98.82 million 45.87

Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Heart Test Laboratories. Heart Test Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Heart Test Laboratories has a beta of 3.92, indicating that its stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heart Test Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.96, indicating that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heart Test Laboratories peers beat Heart Test Laboratories on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.