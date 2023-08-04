CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorVel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CorVel by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at $73,906,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,300 shares of company stock worth $837,580. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

CorVel Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $210.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $135.81 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 9.49%.

CorVel Company Profile

(Free Report)

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of services to employers and payors in the risk management and insurance services arenas, including workers’ compensation, general liability, auto liability, and hospital bill auditing and payment integrity. It operates through the Patient Management Services and Network Solutions Services segments.

Featured Articles

