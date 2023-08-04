Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,441 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.91 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 306.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.95 and its 200 day moving average is $110.71.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

