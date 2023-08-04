Crane (NYSE:CR) Stake Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Crane by 769.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $95.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. Crane’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

