CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. The company traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 36140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Trading Up 13.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

