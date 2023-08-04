Currys plc (LON:CURY) Insider Alex Baldock Sells 141,785 Shares

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) insider Alex Baldock sold 141,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.67), for a total value of £73,728.20 ($94,656.82).

Currys Price Performance

CURY stock opened at GBX 51.95 ($0.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. Currys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 87.15 ($1.12). The company has a market capitalization of £587.04 million, a P/E ratio of -115.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 60.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on shares of Currys in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

