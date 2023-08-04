Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $198.61 and last traded at $198.34, with a volume of 8854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.49.

The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

