Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $607,566.21 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $346.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 174.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Customers Bancorp

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.