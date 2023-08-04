Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) EVP Sells $607,566.21 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Hertz Bowman sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $607,566.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Customers Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Customers Bancorp last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $346.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 8,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

