Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 430 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

